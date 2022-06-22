CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Piper Sandler

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 87.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $172.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.44.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP stock opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.04. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $169.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.16.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.51) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,865,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.