Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Lowered by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $196.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.02. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.17 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.22.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

