Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

Danaher has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Danaher has a dividend payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Danaher to earn $10.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $243.87 on Wednesday. Danaher has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $177.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.70.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Danaher by 20.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

