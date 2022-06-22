Dividend Assets Capital LLC Acquires 1,487 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 371.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Account Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $162.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

