Dividend Assets Capital LLC Buys Shares of 92 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $217.27 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

