Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $628,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 116,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.6% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.3% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $317.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

