Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $834,000 Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 97,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $172.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $166.09 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.08 and its 200-day moving average is $200.82.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

