Dividend Assets Capital LLC Increases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,225,000 after purchasing an additional 736,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,731,000 after purchasing an additional 697,276 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,529,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of State Street by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,386,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,341,000 after purchasing an additional 137,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of State Street by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,995,000 after purchasing an additional 411,407 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

State Street stock opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.15. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $61.29 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

State Street Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.