Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 46 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.85.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $241.90 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.73 and its 200-day moving average is $290.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.33 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

