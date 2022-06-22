Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 950 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Cowen upped their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.