DNB Asset Management AS Buys 16,920 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,920 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

