Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 476 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $80.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $78.54 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

