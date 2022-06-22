Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,443 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,232 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $91,672,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 970.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,002 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.91.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $99.28 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

