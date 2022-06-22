Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.