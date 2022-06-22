Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $161.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.53 and a 200 day moving average of $183.00.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.