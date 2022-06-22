Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock opened at $174.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.69.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.