Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 168.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $110.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.49. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

