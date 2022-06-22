Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,345,000 after buying an additional 1,672,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after buying an additional 457,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,246,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.02. The company has a market capitalization of $138.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

