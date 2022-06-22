Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $253,727,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average of $122.87.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.