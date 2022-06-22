Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Amgen by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $238.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.66. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

