Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Southern by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Shares of SO opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.99. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,831 shares of company stock valued at $22,373,794. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

