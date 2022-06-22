Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY opened at $297.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $282.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total transaction of $2,202,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 848,630 shares of company stock valued at $259,239,945 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.