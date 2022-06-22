Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 157 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $463.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $458.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.28.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.