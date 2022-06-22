Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $80.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $78.54 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

