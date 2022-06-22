Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 96,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 91,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EMR opened at $80.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $78.54 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

