Equity Residential Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Equity Residential has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Equity Residential has a payout ratio of 148.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of EQR stock opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.99. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 742.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Equity Residential to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

About Equity Residential (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.