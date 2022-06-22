Evanson Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,793 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.8% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,072,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $219,967,000 after acquiring an additional 238,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

