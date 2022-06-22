FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Holdings Decreased by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,245,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 220.0% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $358.77 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $326.21 and a one year high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.23.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDS. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $468.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.33.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

