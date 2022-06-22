FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of FedEx by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,463,000 after buying an additional 323,340 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of FedEx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,326,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $230.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.22. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

