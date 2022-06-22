Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.58 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.06.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

