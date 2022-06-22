Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after buying an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $504,849,000 after buying an additional 2,299,016 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6,950.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,754,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,459,000 after buying an additional 1,729,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $266,792,000 after buying an additional 1,475,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.68.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

