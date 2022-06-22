Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $5.51 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.3% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 70.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.13. The firm has a market cap of $222.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

