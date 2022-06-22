Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 77,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

