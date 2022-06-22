Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Price Target Cut to GBX 215 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Industrials REIT (LON:MLI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.63) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MLI stock opened at GBX 171.04 ($2.10) on Tuesday. Industrials REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 204 ($2.50). The stock has a market cap of £499.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 186.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a GBX 3.48 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Industrials REIT’s previous dividend of $3.38. Industrials REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

