Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $291,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,789 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,536,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $99.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.28. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.99 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.