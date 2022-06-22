Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.48. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.18.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

