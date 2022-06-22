International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Lowered by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $6,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,366,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $137.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.50. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $147.50.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

