Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Position Reduced by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 362,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $436,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after buying an additional 312,836 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,770,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45.

