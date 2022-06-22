Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $232,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $57.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.69.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.