IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lessened its stake in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

IRMD opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $403.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.98.

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. IRadimed had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,591,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

