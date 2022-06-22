iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILCB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,535,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $546,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,750,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,028,000.

Shares of ILCB stock opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.45. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $67.03.

