iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,698,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 700.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,707,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $55.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

