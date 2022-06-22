iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,195,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $224.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.84. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

