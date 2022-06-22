iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 468,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 263,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.63. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

