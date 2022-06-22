Israel Discount Bank of New York Buys 580 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

Home Depot stock opened at $269.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $276.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.45 and its 200 day moving average is $335.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.42 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

