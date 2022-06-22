Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lessened by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 98,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 209,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,173,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 66,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,569,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,201,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.01 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $455.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.