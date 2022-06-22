Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 43,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3,605.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

