Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $269.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.24.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

