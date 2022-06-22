Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,119 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,715,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in NVIDIA by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,167,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $656,111,000 after buying an additional 2,370,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $165.66 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $153.28 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

