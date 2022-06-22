Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $6.69 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.48.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $154.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $303.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.88 and its 200-day moving average is $149.46.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

